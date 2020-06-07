Sialkot family abandons Covid-19 victim’s body

SIALKOT: The family of a man who died due to Covid-19 in Sialkot tehsil of Punjab province escaped while leaving the deceased at home, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a man named Arsalan, resident of Daska tehsil of Sialkot district had contracted coronavirus. He was taken to hospital where doctors at the hospital denied treatment.

After doctors refused to treat the patient of coronavirus positive, the family took the patient home where he passed away later on.

Upon being confirmed that he has passed away, the deceased family left his body unattended at home and escaped. The residents informed Assistant Commissioner Sialkot that a man had died in the locality and the family members have left the house.

The assistant commissioner called Rescue 1122 to shift the body and also contacted the family.

However, none of the family members reached the spot and the burial arrangements were made by the volunteers of local welfare organisation.

