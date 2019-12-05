Sialkot to get new 500-bed hospital

SIALKOT: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmen Rashid on Thursday announced to built a new 500-bed hospital in Sialkot to provide health facilities to people of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The provincial health minister announced a decision while addressing the participants of the second convocation of the Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot.

She said the government was making all-out sincere efforts for ensuring the provision of advanced medical facilities to people at the local level.

“Effective and positive policies of the government are now bearing fruits,” she said, adding the health sector was improving day by day.

Later, she distributed medals among the brilliant students for their outstanding performance.

Read More: CM Buzdar announces Sehat Insaf Cards for Thalassemia patients

Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chairman board of Directors Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Prof Dr Eice Muhammad, Principal KMSMC Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Rehan, Vice-Chancellor Government College Women University (GCWU) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar were also present.

Earlier, on December 4, Dr Yasmin Rashid on the occasion said that the government was trying to achieve goals of universal health coverage.

She added that a legislation was being brought that would ensure strict action against violation of hepatitis-related standard operating procedures.

Comments

comments