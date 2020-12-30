Nothing substantiates your claim more than a visutal representation which leaves people speechless in refuting it and so is true in the case of this noodles and an egg picture frozen in air which has now gone viral.

People living in the northern hemisphere are experiencing the chills of the winter season and this simple but incredible picture exhibits their status better than anything else.

Twitter user Oleg (@olegsvn) posted the photo the shocked and surprised many on social media. The photo was taken by Oleg in his hometown Novosibirsk, Siberia, on Monday when the temperature dropped to -45 degree Celsius.

“Today it’s -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novosibirsk, Siberia,” the photo is captioned.

Oleg added, “People, you don’t realize what the Siberia weather is – day ago it was -45 C. Now it is +4C. And going up to +12C if we trust Yahoo forecast. And then it goes down to -23C again, and back to -30…”

The photo has gone viral on the microblogging platform, garnering more than 14,500 likes and over 3,700 retweets.

One user said, “In our region we start shivering with our sweater on at 23C only.” Another wrote, “Even Gravity is shivering!!”

A third user said, “It’s 17 degree in morning time and we skip bath.” Yet another wrote, “Aaila Jaadu.”

Some people asked if there was a video of food getting frozen.

Worldwide, Siberia is well-known primarily for its long, harsh winters, with a January average of −25 °C (−13 °F), as well as its extensive history of use by Russian and Soviet governments as a place for prisons, labor camps, and internal exile.

ALSO WATCH: Pilots spot ‘jet pack man’ 3000-feet above LA airport

With temperatures that hover around the -40° Fahrenheit mark for at least three months of the year, Yakutsk in eastern Siberia claims the title of coldest city in the world.

Additionally, Siberian air is generally colder than Arctic air, because unlike Arctic air which forms over the sea ice around the North Pole, Siberian air forms over the cold tundra of Siberia, which does not radiate heat the same way the ice of the Arctic does.

Comments

comments