Two siblings develop coronavirus app in Lahore

LAHORE: In a major achievement, two siblings on Saturday claimed to have developed a mobile application that can help detect COVID-19, ARY News reported.  

According to the details, Talat, a software engineer, and his sister jointly developed a smartphone application that can help detect the deadly virus.

 

With a brief medical history and symptoms, the app can identify if the person is infected with COVID-19 or not, Talat told ARY News. He said that the app is based on artificial intelligence and can suggest chest x-rays. It can also detect the severity of the infection in the lungs of COVID-19 patients, he added.

