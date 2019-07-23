Siblings expelled from school in Karachi over unpaid fee

KARACHI: Three primary school students were expelled by a private school in Karachi over non-payment of two months school fee, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, three siblings — a 4th-grade student Hamza, fifth-grade student Fatima and KG2 student Noor recorded a protest against private school outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) with play cards in their hands titled, “We were expelled from school over non-payment of May, June school fee. What would be our future”.

The father of the students said that private school, situated in PIB colony has expelled his children over paying the fee late.

“My children were expelled for paying late of the May and June month. I request concerned authorities to take action against the school management otherwise it will ruin the children’s future.

Horus after the news aired on ARY News, the Sindh education minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from private schools association.

Earlier in June, the Supreme Court ruled that the annual increase in the tuition fee of private schools will be five per cent, upholding a Sindh High Court (SHC) order that was passed earlier.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a 20 per cent decrease in fees charged by upscale private schools and ordered them to return half the fees they had charged for summer vacations

