Horrific Video: Three graduate siblings kept locked in room for 10 years

In a shocking incident, three graduate siblings were kept locked in a room for around 10 years in India’s Gujarat.

After being informed, the volunteers of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) rescued the malnourished siblings from a locked room of their house in Rajkot area of Gujarat

The members of the NGO went to their home on Sunday evening and broke open the door of the room which had no access to sunlight, local media reported.

The volunteers said that Amrish Mehta, 42, Meghna Mehta, 39 and Bhavesh Mehta,30 were found sleeping on the floor when they entered the room.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The room was very dirty and stale food was present in the room. The three siblings, two brothers and a sister, had matted hair and long beards, the volunteers said adding that they all were well-educated with university degrees.

Their father, Naveenbhai Mehta, claimed that his children decided to lock themselves up in a room after the death of their mother. He said that he used to leave the food outside their room every day.

Mehta said that Amrish was a practicing lawyer with BA, LLB degrees, while Meghna is an MA in Psychology. Bhavesh has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and was a cricket player.

He also blamed some relatives of doing black magic on his children.

Comments

comments