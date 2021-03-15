Three siblings with slit throat found dead from Quetta home

QUETTA: In a horrific act, three siblings were on Monday found dead from a home in Quetta while one other in an injured condition with their throats slit, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the three siblings aged between five to 10 years were found dead from their home in the Saryab Road area in the provincial capital while a six-year-old girl was critically injured.

“The injured was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment after she lost a lot of blood owing to the injury,” they said adding that all of them were attacked with a sharp-pointed object.

The deceased children have been identified as Hasnain Ahmed, Aqsa and Zainul Abideen.

The authorities further said that the parents of the victims were not present when the incident occurred and they had arrested a domestic helper for investigation purposes.

In a similar incident, the bodies of two minor boys were found from a Karachi graveyard with their throats slit.

Police said they received information about the discovery of the two bodies after a place was dug up in the New Karachi Industrial Area’s Sideeqabad cemetery.

A police team reached the spot in no time and began collecting evidence.

Subsequently, the bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy, the police said, adding the throats of the deceased, identified as Ali and Azaan, were slit with a sharp object.

The victims, who were brothers, had been missing for a week, the police said.

Their father alleged in a statement before the police that the brothers of his wife’s former husband killed them.

