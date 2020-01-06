Sibtain Khan to rejoin Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to extend the provincial cabinet by appointing Sardar Sibtain Khan as a provincial minister again, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader will take the oath at a ceremony at the Governor House on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other provincial ministers will also attend the ceremony.

Sibtain Khan had tendered his resignation from the post of provincial minister for forestry, wildlife and fisheries after being arrested by the NAB in July 2019, in relation to corruption charges against him.

However, the former minister was released from jail following the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The PTI leader was allegedly involved in handing out illegal tenders in his ministry. Sibtain Khan belongs to the paternal contingency of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mianwali.

Read more: Punjab’s former minister Sibtain Khan files bail plea in LHC

Khan previously held the provincial ministry for natural resources in 2007. He was previously a member of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) before joining PTI.

Comments

comments