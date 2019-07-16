Signal Fault: Sir Syed Express evades mishap at Bhiria Road

SUKKUR: Train driver’s presence of mind avoided a potentially deadly train accident on Tuesday at Bhiria Road near Nawabshah, ARY News reported.

The driver promptly applied brakes to save the recently launched special train Sir Syed Express from a mishap.

As Rawalpindi bound express train reached Bhiria Road station the signal started flashing, sources said. The speedy train could have diverted to the loop-line and derail over the faulty signal.

The train driver sensing a potential danger promptly applied emergency brakes to stop the train, according to the railway sources.

The railway’s traffic control department was informed about glitch in the signal system.

The driver complained the Assistant Station Master about the signal fault but he refused to entertain the complaint.

The train driver, later complained the Divisional Superintendent Control Room about the fault, after which the glitch was repaired, sources said.

Sir Syed Express resumed its journey after one hour unscheduled halt.

ARY News has received a video in which driver complaining the assistant station master about the fault in the signal system.

Pakistan Railways has recently launched non-stop fast train, Sir Syed Express, running between Rawalpindi to Karachi.

The train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Rawalpindi on July 04.

Comments

comments