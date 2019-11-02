1080 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals

ATTOK: As many as 1082 Sikh pilgrims on Saturday arrived at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal for Nagar Kirtan, a three-day pilgrimage on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, ARY News reported.

They were welcomed by the deputy commissioner Attock and other senior officials upon arrival at the city. Sources said that the Sikh pilgrims will offer their religious rituals tonight at Gurdwara Panja Sahib and will leave for Gurdwara Dehra Sahib Sri Guru Arjan Dev in Lahore on Sunday morning.

On the occasion, the city administration has taken special measures to ensure security and accommodation of the Sikh pilgrims.

Read More: Over 1100 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to perform religious rituals

Earlier on November 1, over 1100 Sikh pilgrims along with a ‘Palki’ had arrived in Pakistan from India to perform their religious rituals.

They had visited Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib and had performed their religious rituals. Evacuee Trust Property Board had made special arrangements for security and accommodation of yatrees near Gurdwara and also renovated it in a beautiful manner.

The yatrees paid tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening Kartarpur Corridor and laying the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in connection with 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

