Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to attend religious rituals

LAHORE: Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims on Monday arrived in Pakistan via a special train from India to attend the death anniversary of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, ARY News reported.

The Sikh yatrees arrived in Hassan Abdal, a city in Punjab, to attend the three-day religious rituals in connection with the death anniversary of Ranjeet Singh.

Attock’s deputy commissioner and DPO welcomed the Sikh pilgrims. The city administration taken special security measures to avoid any untoward incident. The yatrees would be transported to Gurdwara Punja Sahib via special buses.

Earlier on June 18, Sikh community had hails Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts towards religious pilgrimage in reference to his Kartarpur initiative.

Addressing the media outside the residence of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari the Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh had hailed Imran Khan’s sincere efforts towards the Kartarpur corridor project.

“The Sikh community living across the world lauds Prime Minister Imran Khan for his initiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor, paving way for Indian pilgrims to visit the Baba Guru Nanak Gurdwara in district Narowal near Indian border,” Sindh had said.

