LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has said that Narendra Modi’s illegal and unconstitutional step on the Indian held Kashmir is being condemned all over the world.

In a statement, he said that the Indian government has converted occupied valley into a garrison and people of Kashmir are suffering from extremely painful miseries and sufferings due to the enforcement of continued curfew.

Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said silence of human rights organizations over the Kashmir issue will be criminal negligence and the UN and the international community should wake up now and take notice of brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Modi undermined spirit of bilateralism after annexing Kashmir: FM

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue emphatically at international level.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar yesterday, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address, presented the case of Kashmiri people bravely, boldly and effectively before the world.

A statement issued by his office, CM Buzdar said that the prime minister truly narrated and portrayed the reality of Kashmir issue before the international community. He said that PM Khan had done full justice with regard to the representation of innocent Kashmiri people at all forums.

He said that the prime minister exposed the real face of Indian government before the world and added that they would never leave Kashmiri people alone.

Comments

comments