Australian umpire Simon Taufel makes ‘chai’ at Karachi dhaba

Former Australian cricket umpire Simon Taufel who is currently in the country for Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition tried his hands on making doodh patti chai.

He has won fans’ hearts as a video of him doing rounds on social media shows him making chai at a dhaba in Karachi.

The restaurant said it was a great honour to host him.

On Friday, the Australian pacer attended birthday celebrations of thalassaemic children in Karachi along with former West Indian fast bowler Curtly Ambrose and renowned commentator Barry Wilkinson.

Earlier, he had said that he has returned to Pakistan with mixed emotions, as he was part of the convoy that was attacked in Lahore in 2009. “I’m very pleased to be back here in a safe environment and one that requires constant vigilance,” said the umpire.

simon taufel, who is considered one of the best umpires in the world, has won five consecutive ICC Umpire of the Year awards between 2004 and 2008.

