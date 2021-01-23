Simpsons ‘predicted’ Kamala Harris’s inauguration outfit years ago

Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first female Vice President of the United States and the people are now drawing similarities with the outfit she wore on her oath-taking ceremony to a character of The Simpsons, a cartoon that is noted for its future predictions.

Harris, 56, took the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a ceremony at the US Capitol. She is the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to become US vice president.

Kamala wore a purple dress and coat, which was tipped off with a custom pearl necklace during the historic oath-taking ceremony.

Fans pointed out that during an episode of The Simpsons titled ‘Bart to the Future’, which was broadcast in 2000, an adult Lisa Simpson is depicted as the incoming president of the United States and she seems to be wearing an almost-identical outfit to Harris.

The cartoon character even complains that the country inherited ‘quite a budget crunch’ from the outgoing regime.

The social media platforms soon became abuzz with the eerie similarity as netizens expressed their surprise over the identical dresses wore by both of them.

Yeah, everything that ever will be has already been on “The Simpsons”. But this is a bit on the nose. pic.twitter.com/SOHKyIzHjn — Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) January 21, 2021

THE SIMPSONS HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/iByO67Awq5 — moon (@SWlTCHPOSlTIONS) January 20, 2021

Okay, that settles it: the writers for The Simpsons are time travelers. https://t.co/iKyl6VMT7x — Hugo Slabbert (@hugoslabbert) January 21, 2021

Kamala Harris & Lisa Simpson

Same vibe: pic.twitter.com/wrHDyd0qd8 — León Staines Díaz (@Leon_Staines) January 20, 2021

