Sindh rejects constitution of 10th National Finance Commission

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh on Thursday rejected the recently constituted 10th National Finance Commission, terming its formation unconstitutional, ARY News reported.

Sources say the provincial government has decided to write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the issue and raise the matter at every forum to push for reconstitution of the 10th NFC.

It contended that the appointment of certain members of the commission is in contravention of the country’s constitution, adding the adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue cannot head the commission.

Earlier, on May 12, President Dr Arif Alvi had constituted the tenth National Finance Commission (NFC) to announce a new award for sharing of federal divisible resources between the Centre and the generating units.

The Ministry of Finance formally notified the constitution of the 10-member commission and its terms of reference.

Finance Advisor Hafeez Sheikh will be the head of the NFC, which also comprises the four provincial finance ministers. Under the constitution, the president has to announce a new NFC after every five years.

