KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah shared on Wednesday the daily provincial covid stats reporting 225 new infections in the past 24-hour span half of which belong in the port city, ARY News reported.

In the past 24 hours, the total coronavirus tests conducted in Sindh were 9,025 out of which 225 turned up, while on the fatality front, 16 new deaths have been reported today.

With new deaths, the total mortality tally has jumped to 4,388 in Sindh alone.

On the other hand, the total recoveries reported in the span were 326 which means 248,184 total have recovered from the infection to date.

READ: Pakistan to receive 10 million doses of Covid vaccine

Pakistan, Nigeria and Indonesia will be among the biggest recipients of free Covid-19 vaccines before June — more than 10 million doses each — the Covax scheme announced Tuesday.

Some 238.2 million doses will be distributed around the world by the end of May through the programme aimed at boosting access to coronavirus jabs in poorer nations.

Though vaccination campaigns have gathered pace globally, the majority of injections have been administered in wealthier countries while many nations have yet to receive a single dose.

Comments

comments