Sindh sees 242 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh reported 242 new Covid-19 cases and four associated deaths in past 24 hours, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement here on Friday.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that four more people died from the novel coronavirus in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2481.

Murad Ali Shah said that 242 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, taking the number of overall cases to 135488.

CM Murad said that 295 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 129,396 in the province.

The testing capacity in Sindh has been enhanced to 16,976 per day, the chief minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coronavirus claimed seven more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,444.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 798 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 309,015.

As many as 294,740 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far as the number of active cases stands at 7,831. 37,504 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 798 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3.3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

