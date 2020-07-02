Sindh reports 2,430 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that 2,430 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 89,225, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 31 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,437.

He maintained that 1,703 people were discharged from the hospitals today after recuperation from the infection across the province.

The chief minister said that 36,072 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including, 243 at isolation centres and 1,578 at different hospitals.

754 patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 101 of them are on ventilators, he added.

Read More: Sindh reports fresh 2,139 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Earlier on July 1, Sindh had reported 2,139 coronavirus cases across the province during the past 24 hours.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation had said that the total number of infections across the province had soared to 86,795 as the province had conducted a total of 4,61,587 tests.

Shah had said that 29 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 1,406.

Comments

comments