Sindh reports 335 new coronavirus cases, death toll jumps to 92

KARACHI: As many as 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Sindh, pushing the provincial tally to 3791, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the contagion claimed seven more lives during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the number of people who have dead from the disease to 92.

Of them, 267 new coronavirus cases were reported in Karachi while four people died of COVID-19 in the metropolis during the 24 hours.

Read More: First coronavirus death reported from Larkana

Earlier today, deputy commissioner Larkana had confirmed first death from the district due to coronavirus.

According to details, the deputy commissioner said that the victim was a resident of POF colony and was self-isolating at his home after suffering from the virus.

“He was tested for the virus a week back and results showed that he was carrying the infection in his body,” he had said.

The official had said that the police and health authorities had sealed the colony where he was residing and would finalize the arrangements for burial. He will be buried at a graveyard designated by the district administration for the purpose, the deputy commissioner had added.

Comments

comments