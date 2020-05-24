Sindh reports 846 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

KARACHI: As many as 846 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 22,491across the province.

In a video statement on the coronavirus situation on Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 846 new infections were detected when 3,547 tests were conducted. Thirteen more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 367 in the province, he added.

A total of 157,449 tests have been conducted in the province, the CM disclosed.

He said 156 patients are in critical condition, of them 34 are on ventilators. 146 more people recuperated from the disease and discharged to their respective homes as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged past the 7,000 mark.

CM Murad Ali Shah said he didn’t want to release today’s Covid-19 report because of the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr but the objective of the report is to keep public posted on the coronavirus situation.

He said he shared the pain of bereaved families of Covid-19 victims and prayed for recovery to those under treatment. He also expressed sorrow over the tragic PIA plane crash.

