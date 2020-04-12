Sindh reports 93 new coronavirus cases, death toll stands at 30

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 93 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a statement, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 569 new tests were conducted today and 93 of them turned to be positive.

He said, “So far, 13,309 tests have been conducted for the COVID-19 and 1411 of them turned to be positive.”

The chief minister said that 389 of the diagnosed patients recovered and discharged from the hospitals. CM Murad said that 30 people have died from novel coronavirus across the province so far.

The following information is relevant to assess the situation of #COVIDー19 in Sindh as of 12th April at 8 AM: Total Tests 13309

Positive Cases 1411 (today 93)

Recovered Cases 389

Deaths 30 In the last 24 hours, 18 people have recovered from corona in Sindh — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 12, 2020

It must be noted that eleven union councils in Karachi’s East district had been completely locked down on to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Sindh government is also set to boost its Covid-19 testing capacity as a consignment containing 50,000 new kits have reached the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to details, the provincial government procured these kits to ramp up its capacity to test more suspected patients of coronavirus that has infected more than 1,300 people across the province with 28 deaths from the contagion so far.

