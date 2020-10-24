Sindh govt abolishes 20 pc concession in school fee

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday withdrew a notification regarding 20 per cent concession to parents in school fees, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the provincial government has removed a clause pertaining to the 20 per cent cut in school fee from the Sindh Emergency Relief Act and allowed the private schools to charge full fee from 1st of October.

The Sindh cabinet meeting had decided to abolish the concession in school fees, the notification read, adding that it will come into effect from 1st of October.

Earlier on April 7, in a major step to provide relief to the people affected by coronavirus lockdown, the Sindh government had announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools across the province for the months of April and May.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani had said that the decision was taken in the wake of ongoing lockdown in the province.

He had maintained that strict action will be taken against the private schools in case they violate the orders. He had said that the Sindh government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the masses.

