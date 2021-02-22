Sindh govt accuses federal ministers of interfering in legal affairs

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday accused the federal ministers of interfering in legal affairs pertaining to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here in Karachi today, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that all citizens will be treated equally in Naya Pakistan and all citizens are equal before the law.

He asked if Haleem Adil Sheikh was above the law. Should state keep silence if someone takes law into his own hands, he asked.

The spokesperson further said that the PTI leader was arrested on the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan. PPP-led Sindh government has nothing to do with the arrest, he added.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had sought a report on mistreatment with the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in the jail.

Rasheed had directed Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah to submit a detailed report into the matter. In his statement, the interior minister had said that Sheikh is an honourable member and the Opposition Leader of the Sindh Assembly and he should be provided medical assistance.

