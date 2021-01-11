Former Sindh AIDS Control Programme head dies of COVID-19    

KARACHI: Another doctor, Dr Arshad Mahmood, on Monday lost his life to COVID-19 in Karachi, becoming the latest medic to fall victim to the deadly infection, which has claimed thousands of lives in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Dr Arshad Mahmood was the former head of the Sindh AIDS Control Programme. He was suffering from the COVID-19 infection and died of it today.

His funeral prayers would be offered at Masjid-e-Ghazali in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-D after Zuhr prayers on Tuesday. He would be laid to rest in Sakhi Hassan graveyard.

It is pertinent to be mention here that doctors are among the frontline workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and many have lost their lives to it after contracting it mostly during their professional work.

At least two doctors and a patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi on November 15.

Read More: COVID-19 claims life of 38th doctor in KP province

Hospital sources confirmed that two doctors and a patient had tested positive for the COVID-19. The patient has been shifted to a separate room while the doctors have quarantined themselves at homes, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the NICVD administration, as a precautionary measure, suspended all the scheduled surgeries at the hospital till further orders.

Comments

comments