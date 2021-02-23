KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved plantation of Palm trees on 3000 acres land on the request of the Coastal Development Authority, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh’s Coastal Development Authority had requested for allocation of 3000 acres land of the forest department for plantation of palm trees.

The CDA in a briefing to the provincial cabinet requested for land in Kathore and Hayat Goth in Taluka Ghorabari of Thatta district.

The CDA had earlier initiated a pilot project of the palm tree plantation on 30 acres of land, provincial adviser for Environment and Coastal Development, Murtaza Wahab said.

A mini extraction plant of palm oil also being run by the Sindh’s Environment and Coastal Development departments and currently the palm oil being produced from the CDA farm, Wahab further said.

Recently Wahab had visited the palm oil extraction plant and the palm tree fields in Thatta district.

“Pakistan annually spends four billion dollars’ foreign exchange over the import of palm oil,” Murtaza Wahab said.

He said the local production of palm oil would help the country substantially save its precious foreign currency reserves.

Comments

comments