Sindh govt allots 40 acres of land to K-Electric

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday allotted 40 acres of land to K-Electric for construction of a 500-kilowatt grid station in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Karachi, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh has ordered to allocate 40 acres of land in Hawkes Bay to the power supply company.

On the occasion, the Sindh minister said that the provincial government was providing every possible facility to the concerned organizations to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karachi.

He asked K-Electric to start work on the project as soon as possible. The minister asked the officials to play their role in removing obstacles in the way of energy projects.

High officials of K-Electric, Land Utilization Department’s Ejaz Baloch, Energy Department, Hyderabad commissioner and other participated through video link.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to ensure transparency in Senate election, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Shibli Faraz, while addressing a press conference after attending the federal cabinet meeting, had said that the federal cabinet will take decisions for K-Electric and gas prices in its next session.

“All provinces have been directed to establish Provincial Finance Commission (PFC). Those provinces where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in power, the matters related to PFC establishment will be supervised by Asad Umar. The functionalisation of PFC will help the government to bring prosperity in backward areas of the provinces.”

