Sindh allows business activities to remain operational throughout the week

KARACHI: Government of Sindh and Karachi’s traders and business community have mutually agreed upon running operations throughout the week, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Sindh government agreed to the demands of traders, businessmen and shop owners in Karachi allowing them to open markets from Monday to Sunday for a limited amount of time in a day.

Shops could open from 8am till 5pm on Saturday and Sunday as life continues to slowly return to normal in the country.

Provincial minister for Information, Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed the news saying that major shopping centres and malls will open according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) decided beforehand by the government.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah met traders and businessmen of the province to hear their grievances amidst rumors of another lockdown.

Spokesperson for Chief Minister Sindh earlier in the day said that the traders and businessmen of the province wanted to open their shops, businesses and industries without time constraints, an allowance was sought for a full fledged opening of business ventures which had been hampered due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

