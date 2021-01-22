Web Analytics
Sindh allows businesses to open seven days a week

KARACHI: In a major relief to the business community in Sindh, the provincial government on Friday allowed markets, shopping malls, and other businesses to open for all seven days per week, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the shopping malls were allowed to open seven days a week with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

 

“The malls may remain open seven days a week subject to strict adherence to covid-19 SOPs,” read the notification.

However, it will not apply to hot spot areas.

Read More: Covid-19: Sindh allows markets to remain open till 8pm

Last year on 26th of November, Considering the demands of Sindh traders to allow their shops to conclude daily operations at 8 pm, the Sindh government on Thursday withdrawn its earlier order and allowed businesses to operate six days a week from 8am to 8pm.

In a tweet, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had written, “This is to inform that markets in Sindh will remain open till 8 PM. It is again expected from the market associations, shop owners and citizens that due regard to SOPs shall be observed & everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask.”

