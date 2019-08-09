Sindh announces 60 day remission in prisoners’ sentences on Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister on Friday announced remission in sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and the Independence Day, ARY News reported.

The chief minister has announced 60 days’ remission in prisoners’ sentences on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and Pakistan’s independence day on August 14.

According to a spokesperson of the chief minister, the government has given four months’ remission to convicted prisoners in their jail terms.

The remission does not apply to those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, adultery, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, culpable homicide and terrorists acts and also those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The chief minister has congratulated the prisoners and their families over remission in their sentences and expressed hope that the relief in jail term will improve their lives.

Hundreds of prisoners will get relief and several of them will be released from jails after the announcement of relief.

