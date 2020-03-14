Coronavirus: Sindh announces 60 days’ remission to inmates

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has announced 60 days’ remission in sentences of prisoners, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Inspector General of Sindh Prisons announced to award special remission for 60 days to the convicted prisoners in jails of province due to prevailing situation of coronavirus in the country.

The IG Prisons Sindh exercising his powers under Pakistan Prisons Rule awarded the remission. The remission will not applied to those convicted for espionage, anti state activities, subversion, terrorism, honour killing, NAB and Foreigner Act, 1946, the order said.

Earlier, IG Prisons Sindh had written a letter to the government detailing his fears for the lives of those in jail in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The letter sought immediate action for the safety of inmates who are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus.

IG Prisons also requested the Provincial government to release prisoners behind bars that have been put away to serve minor offences.

The letter says that Sindh High Court should be involved in the matter to ensure fast-paced decisions on the cases of minor offences.

