Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Coronavirus: Sindh announces 60 days’ remission to inmates

Sindh, remission, prisoners

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has announced 60 days’ remission in sentences of prisoners, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Inspector General of Sindh Prisons announced to award special remission for 60 days to the convicted prisoners in jails of province due to prevailing situation of coronavirus in the country.

The IG Prisons Sindh exercising his powers under Pakistan Prisons Rule awarded the remission. The remission will not applied to those convicted for espionage, anti state activities, subversion, terrorism, honour killing, NAB and Foreigner Act, 1946, the order said.

Earlier, IG Prisons Sindh had written a letter to the government detailing his fears for the lives of those in jail in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The letter sought immediate action for the safety of inmates who are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus.

IG Prisons also requested the Provincial government to release prisoners behind bars that have been put away to serve minor offences.

The letter says that Sindh High Court should be involved in the matter to ensure fast-paced decisions on the cases of minor offences.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pilgrims returning from Iran brought to Sukkur quarantine camps: sources

Pakistan

Taftan isolation camps fail to follow proper quarantine rules

Pakistan

Coronavirus: National Coordination Committee to hold first meeting today

Must Read

Google building self-check website for coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close