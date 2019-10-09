Sindh announces head money for six wanted terrorists

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has announced bounty on the head of six wanted terrorists on recommendation of the security agencies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Home Department in its notification said that these terrorists are affiliated with banned groups and organizations.

The department has notified names of six terrorists with prize on their head.

The government has announced Rs five million bounty on the head of Samiullah alias Arshad and Jaffar alias Iftikhar.

Moreover, Rs. three million head money has been announced for Manzoor Ahmed alias Bilal and two million each for Fazal Ghani alias Shafique and Rafique alias Ubaidullah.

The government has notified one lac rupees prize for wanted terrorist Ghulam Murtaza.

The government announcement said that the prize will be given to the people who will provide important information leading to the arrest of these hardened criminals.

Karachi police last year requested announcement of Rs one million cash bounty on the arrest of five notorious drug dealers operating in the city, who were supplying drugs in educational institutions and were also involved in street crimes.

Comments

comments