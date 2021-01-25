Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced a public holiday on 5th of February (Friday) throughout the province on the occasion of “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the provincial chief secretary, “The Sindh government declares 5th of February as a public holiday for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day throughout the province.”

All the educational institutions, offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government will remain closed on 5th of February.

It is pertinent to mention here that “Kashmir Solidarity Day” will be observed across the country to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Rallies and public meetings will be held across the country to protest against the brutalities and grave human rights abuses in India-held Kashmir.

To mark the day, the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will form a human chain at the Kohala bridge.

Read More: Kashmiris observing Right to Self-Determination Day today

Earlier on January 5, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over had observed the Right to Self-Determination Day that day with a renewed pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal.

The day had been observed in connection with a resolution passed by the UN Security Council on January 5 – 1949 which supports the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

