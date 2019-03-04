KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Monday announced that the provincial government will commence an anti-XDR typhoid mass vaccination campaign next month, ARY News reported.

Dr Pechuho in her latest statement provided details of the phase-wise campaign to be held across the province to combat the spread of drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid.

The health minister detailed that the vaccination campaign will be initiated from Karachi during its first phase and a social mobilisation week will be organised prior to its official commencement.

She said that chlorine tablets will be distributed in specific areas by the health workers. “We will have to work on war footing to prevent our citizens from diseases,” she added.

The health minister advised citizens to use boiled drinking water to prevent themselves from diseases.

The drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid had claimed four lives since its outbreak from Hyderabad in November 2016, which later spread to Karachi and other cities and towns of the province, confirmed the Sindh health minister in February.

The Sindh Health Department had admitted that it has no plan to stop the spread of the extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strain of typhoid fever in the province.

Dr Pechuho complained the federal government for making delay in the provision of anti-XDR vaccines, as the province battles the outbreak caused by a superbug.

