Nine terrorist attacks took place in Sindh last year, apex committee told

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has chaired the meeting of the provincial apex committee in order to review the law and order situation and implementation of the National Action Plan decisions taken in the previous meetings, ARY News reported on Monday.

The apex committee meeting was attended by Sindh chief secretary, inspector general (IG) Sindh, provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi, director-general (DG) Rangers Sindh, commissioner, principal secretary, home secretary and other high-level officials.

CM Shah said that the apex committee had been established in 2015 and its decisions brought positive results after much efforts by the authorities. He said that law enforcement agencies have rendered sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the city.

During the meeting, the officials of different institutions gave briefings regarding the law and order situation. It was told that some groups want to create chaos after being backed by a neighbouring country. Some nationalist groups are ready to be used by the foreign hands, whereas, a targeted operation is underway against the militant outfits, it added.

It was briefed that the law and order situation is under control after a strong coordination and monitoring system of the law enforcement agencies.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh police told the meeting that 51 terrorist attacks had been carried out in Sindh in 2013 to target law enforcement agencies (LEAs), 34 in 2014, 7 in 2015, 2 in 2016 and no attack took place in 2017. In 2018, four terrorist attacks against LEAs occurred, one in 2019 and nine in 2020.

Overall 2,789 incidents of murder and target killings have been observed between 2013 and 2019, 78 abduction cases were recorded. 38 abductions cases took place in 2020 in Sindh.

From 2013 to 2020, 533 extortion cases were registered including 154 this year. The number of mobile snatching cases was 19,468 cases in 2019 and 21,118 cases took place in 2020.

The police chief said that the mobile snatching incidents were on a peak earlier, however, its number soars after the registration of police complaints by the citizens now. It was told that 9,394 complaints had been registered regarding mobile snatching in 2019 and 10,004 in 2020. Overall, 1,308 First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered in 2019 and 2,319 in 2020.

In 2019, the number of snatched vehicles (four-wheelers) was 251 and 193 in 2020; 27,838 cases of motorcycle theft in 2019 and 33,924 in 2020;

The meeting had also discussed in-depth the law and order situation, implementation of the National Action Plan decisions taken during the previous apex committee meetings.

The participants of the session also reviewed the implementation of the Karachi Safe City Project, jail reforms as well as other matters.

