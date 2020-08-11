Sindh apex committee’s session summoned on August 17

KARACHI: The Sindh home department has announced that a session of the provincial apex committee has been summoned at Chief Minister Secretariat on August 17, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The home department also released a nine-point agenda of the forthcoming session of Sindh apex committee on August 17 at 10:00 am.

Corps Commander Karachi has also been invited in the upcoming session.

According to the agenda, the participants of the session will review the implementation of Karachi Safe City Project. Moreover, Additional Inspector General (AIG) will give a briefing over the law and order situation, whereas, the discussion on the measures for curbing street crimes is also part of the agenda.

It will also review the implementation of previous decisions of the apex committee besides following up the conclusions of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The province’s apex committee had been constituted comprising political and military leadership in 2015 to deal with the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and matters related to security and terrorism.

