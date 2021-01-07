Sindh CM approves utility allowance for govt employees

KARACHI: In a major relief, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday approved a utility allowance for all the employees working in various departments of the provincial government, ARY News reported.

According to the details, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial chief secretary to grant utility allowance to all the provincial government employees. The Sindh government employees would get the utility allowance under Rule-7, said the chief minister.

Sources privy to the matter said that a written order had been sent to the chief secretary in this regard.

In order to mitigate the sufferings of public servants amid rising inflation, Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi had suggested the chief minister to grant utility allowance to the government employees, said the sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government, in provincial budget 2020-21, had increased the salaries of grade 1-16 government employees by 10 percent. However, the salaries of grade 17-21 had been increased by 5 per cent.

