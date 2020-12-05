COVID-19: Sindh govt asks newly-recruited nurses to join duties immediately

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, the Sindh government on Saturday directed the newly-recruited staff nurses to join their duties immediately, ARY News reported.

In a notification, the Sindh Health Department asked all the newly-recruited nurses to join their duties without any delay. Disaster act had already been imposed in the province, the notification read, adding that the appointment letters of those candidates who will fail to join their duties will be canceled.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government had recruited staff nurses and other medical staff to deal with the prevailing coronavirus crisis a few days earlier.

Read More: Sindh approves recruitment of more medical staff as COVID-19 cases spike

Earlier on November 27, keeping in view the exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Sindh government had announced to recruit more medical staff to deal with the coronvirus crisis.

As per details, the Sindh Health Department had issued a letter to MS of five Sindh govt hospitals and approved to hire staff for Covid-19 ICUs and HDUs on a contingent basis for the period of 89 days.

