Sindh Assembly adopts resolution against Hindu girls’ abduction

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly adopted on Tuesday a resolution condemning recurring incidents of Hindu girls’ abduction in the province, reported ARY News.

MPA Nand Kumar Goklani, aligned with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), moved the resolution on the private members’ day, which was unanimously adopted by the legislature with certain amendments.

Goklani, speaking in the assembly, expressed gratitude to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for raising voice over the issue concerning the abduction of Hindu girls from Ghotki district.

He lamented this is not the country Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned as he envisaged a country which guaranteed equal rights for all the minority communities.

PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said the minority communities enjoy religious freedom in the country, unlike India where the Muslims are facing atrocities at the hands of Hindu-hardliners.

He said abduction of Hindu girls is a social issue, which needed to be addressed.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the Muslims and non-Muslims are all Pakistanis.

He said the Sindh government has been making efforts to curb incidents of Hindu girls’ abduction.

MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said there is a need to raise voice over the issue by raising above religious differences.

