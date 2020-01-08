Sindh Assembly witnesses heated argument between PPPP, PTI members   

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly on Wednesday witnessed ruckus as members from treasury and opposition came face to face over the introduction of a government bill aimed at the appointment of the provincial ombudsman, ARY NEWS reported.

According to reports, the house witnessed a heated argument between Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) lawmakers and Pakistan Tehreek–i-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary leader in the assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh as soon as the bill was laid in the house for approval.

Initially, Sheikh and PPPP lawmaker and special assistant to the CM Sindh Taimur Talpur exchanged harsh words over the bill introduced in the house, which was later joined by another PPP lawmaker Imdad Pitatfi. The lawmakers hurled threats and abuses at each other during the proceedings.

Later lawmakers from both sides of the aisle played their role in settling down the matter. The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also asked the party lawmakers to show patience during the proceedings.

The opposition lawmakers staged a walkout from the proceedings as the treasury passed the ombudsman appointment bill with a majority vote.

In October 2019, recently elected opposition member Moazzam Ali Abbasi could not take oath of the office on Friday as Speaker Sindh Assembly adjourned the session due to lack quorum.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Moazzam Abbasi had defeated Pakistan People’s Party’s Jameel Ahmed Soomro in October 17 by-election in Larkana.

Opposition benches criticized the decision of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani for adjourning Sindh Assembly session of the legislature.

Read More: Member Sindh Assembly brings fried locusts as lunch

The members of the opposition in assembly blasted the speaker’s decision. “A member of the house could not take an oath if he has defeated the People’s Party,” Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Haleem Adil Shaikh questioned. “The PPP has adopted an undemocratic attitude,” the PTI member said.

The opposition members staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly premises to protest over the government’s alleged “callous attitude” by disallowing Moazzam Ali Abbasi to take oath as a member of the house today.

Comments

comments