Sindh Assembly unanimously condemns unfortunate incident with IG Sindh  

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the unfortunate incident with Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar in the wee hours of October 18, ARY NEWS reported.

The resolution tabled in the provincial assembly by PPP lawmaker Sohrab Sarki also lauded the services of the Sindh police. “An unfortunate incident happened with IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehar on October 18,” it said while condemning it.

The resolution lauded the sacrifices rendered by the Sindh police and paid tribute to the police force for rendering their services aimed at controlling law and order situation.

It further called to identify those behind the unfortunate incident in the already announced probe into the matter. “The province was saved from an administrative disaster owing to the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the PPP-moved resolution stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that IG Sindh and other top police officials in the province went on leave on Tuesday in protest over mishandle and ridicule of the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.



Later, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice of the Karachi incident. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS Bajwa directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts.

IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, later, decided to defer his own leave and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications for ten days in the larger national interest after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the Sindh police chief at the IG House and asked him to retract his leave application and carry out his duty.

