Sindh Assembly session breaks into laughter over Shah’s offer to Nusrat

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly house broke into laughter after Minister for Works and Services Nasir Hussain Shah offered a free trip to MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi by calling her “Aapa”, ARY News reported on Monday.

He was briefing the session of the Sindh Assembly over query of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Nusrat Sahar Abbasi about completion of expansion project of the Haleji Lake.

The project will be completed by June 2019, the minister informed the house.

Nusrat Abbasi responded to Shah’s offer by saying that “I’m not fond of visits, someone else might go on a visit in near future”.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said to the minister, take the honorable members of the house to a visit of the Haleji Lake, whoever is interested in it.

Mrs Abbasi further said Nasir Shah is the minister, who responds to the queries asked by the members in detail, which needs to be appreciated.

“Else answers of some of the ministers force to walk out from the session,” she continued.

During the session of the house, Nusrat Sahar Abbasi kept on asking questions from the minister by asking him “Bhaijan”, while Nasir Shah answered her queries while calling her “Aapa”, which turned the atmosphere of the house pleasant.

