More than 50 Sindh Assembly lawmakers submit resignations with PPP

KARACHI: More than 50 members of the Sindh Assembly, belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have submitted their resignation to the party leadership, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the Bilawal House, the Sindh Assembly lawmakers are visiting Bilawal House to submit their resignations. “Over 50 provincial lawmakers have submitted the resignations while remaining others are directed to submit it by Monday,” he said.

Prominent among those who have submitted their resignations are Imtiaz Shaikh, Taimur Talpur, Nida Khuhro, and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision to submit resignations with the party leaderships by December 31 was made during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting days back, headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and attended by top political leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari via video link and Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto, and others in attendance.

Earlier in the day, during his visit to Jati Umrah, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threw the ball into the court of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) for the decision on resignations.

Bilawal Bhutto denied reports that PPP was not becoming a part of the PDMs decisions and said that every party has taken up the resignation issue at their party platform and the PPP would also discuss it at the CEC forum.

“PDM has decided to submit resignations with the party leadership by December 31,” he said adding that the PPP was also a part of this decision.

He further said that the CEC meeting would be taken into confidence regarding the issue of the resignation. “The meeting will decide on giving a sacrifice of the PPP-led Sindh government or not,” Bilawal said.

