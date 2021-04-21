KARACHI: Sindh Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W) unanimously, ARY News reported.

The house in its resolution also condemned sacrilegious sketches made in France.

Earlier, provincial minister Syed Nasir Shah tabled the resolution in the legislature. TLP’s Mufti Qasim Fakhri, PTI’s Ghaffar Bilal and GDA’s Nusrat Sehar also tabled separate resolutions.

The house while condemning sacrilegious sketches in France also demanded of the federal government to take steps for prevention of the insulting caricatures.

“It is a very important and sensitive issue and the entire house has been united over the matter,” Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said in the assembly session.

The house also prayed for those martyred and injured in recent countrywide protest sit-ins.

Jamat Islami’s MPA Abdul Rasheed also tabled a resolution in the house for removal of the Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

He also demanded lifting ban on the proscribed TLP and implementation of the agreements signed on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W).

