Sindh Assembly passes resolution against India’s discriminatory citizenship act

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Modi government over discriminatory legislation against Muslims and human rights abuses in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

Tabled by Leader of the House Murad Ali Shah, the resolution condemned India for passing a controversial citizenship act and the illegal lockdown of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution against the brutalities being perpetrated by Modi Govt against Muslims in India and the illegal lockdown of Indian Occupied Kashmir,” said Murtaza Wahab in a tweet.

Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution against the brutalities being perpetrated by Modi Govt against muslims in India and the illegal lockdown of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The resolution was moved by Leader of the House Murad Ali Shah #Kashmir — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) December 18, 2019

Earlier on Monday, the National Assembly approved a resolution against India’s new citizenship law, calling it a violation of human rights, international laws and discriminatory against Muslims.

The resolution urged the international community to exert pressure over India to ensure the rights of minorities in general and protect the rights of Muslims in particular.

