KARACHI: A session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday descended into chaos as PTI and PPP lawmakers had a go at each other over water distribution, ARY News reported.

The session was presided over by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

The house witnessed chaos when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposed the resolution presented by the PPP lawmaker demanding Sindh’s due share of water from Centre under the Water Accord.

The resolution was opposed by PTI lawmaker Mohammad Ali Aziz.

The Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal came in anger over the attitude of PTI Sindh Assembly lawmakers regarding not raising voice over shortage of water in Sindh.

Addressing the PA session, Siyal said that there was an acute shortage of water in the province as it was not getting its due share.

“You should be ashamed of yourself for opposing the resolution on water crisis in Sindh,” Siyal shouted out at PTI lawmakers sitting on opposition benches.

The PPP minister also tried to attack the PTI lawmaker but he was timely stopped by his fellow PPP lawmakers.

The House was adjourned till 2:00 pm on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday said that it had detected a water theft of 50 percent in the Sindh province between Sukkur and Kotri Barrages.

In a letter written to the provincial government to respond to their claim regarding less water being supplied to the province, IRSA said that 50 percent of water supplied is being stolen between Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

Irrigation officials report acute shortage of water in Indus River

“Despite repeated requests, water is being allowed to pass under the Kotri Barrage,” said the body regulating water supply on Indus River while sharing that 52,000-acre feet of water was allowed to pass under the barrage during a period from April 01 to May 22.

The IRSA in its letter said that from May 14, 16,000 cusec water is being supplied from Sukkur to Kotri barrage, however, only 50 percent of the water-8000 cusec- has reached the Kotri Barrage.

