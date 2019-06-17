Move to declare Sindh Assembly’s speaker chamber as sub jail challenged

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday challenged Sindh govt’s move of declaring Speaker Sindh Assembly’s chamber as a sub-jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, a resolution was submitted in the office of the Assembly’s secretary by the PTI leaders.

Talking to media, Khurram Sher Zaman strongly denounced the move of declaring Speaker’s chamber as sub-jail. “This house [Sindh Assembly] passed the resolution for the creation of Pakistan, PPP should be ashamed of its move”, Zaman continued.

Observing the govt’s move to declare the speaker chamber as sub-jail, the PTI leader demanded of the government to release all the prisoners from jails and declare their homes sub-jails.

Taking jibe at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said ‘Abu Bachao Tehreek’ will not bring any fruits for him, the change will soon prevail in Sindh province.

Earlier, the provincial government had declared Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s chamber at the provincial legislature building a sub-jail to detain him.

Read more: Sindh Assembly has been declared as sub-jail: Firdous Shamim

The PPP leader, who is in judicial custody in an asset beyond means case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), will be kept in his chamber instead of prison for the time being.

The provincial assembly’s secretary confirmed that the chamber has been declared a sub-jail to detain the speaker.

It is noteworthy that the NAB has filed a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani for allegedly possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

