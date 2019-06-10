NDMA issues cyclone alert for Sindh and Balochistan

Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority has issued a cyclone alert for Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

NDMA issued a cyclone alert which may make it’s way to the mega-city of Karachi within the next 36 hours.

Wind pressure has reportedly seen a rapid increase 1500 kilometers away from the Karachi seaside, deep within the Arabian Sea.

The cyclone may make it’s way to the south-west region of Karachi although the coastline has been declared safe by the authorities.

Fishermen and boats have been asked to stay away from the sea in case of a natural calamity that can cause unforeseen damage.

People planning to head to the seashore have also been asked to stay clear of the popular picnic points situated along the sea side.

