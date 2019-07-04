Sindh govt reimposes ban on recruitments in municipal institutions

KARACHI: The Sindh government has reinstated a ban on recruitments in all local government institutions in the latest move which was termed as ‘enmity with metropolis’ by Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Earlier, the provincial government had permitted new appointments from Grade 1 to 4 officers in the municipal institutions came under the Local Government Department.

The announcement was made in a notification that was sent to all municipal institutions by Director Local Government Department of Sindh.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar expressed outrage over the recent decision of the provincial authorities which he termed as ‘enmity with Karachi’.

Read More: Sindh bans purchase of new government vehicles for 3 years

The mayor in his statement said that the Sindh government had given permission for recruitments in the municipal institutions through its letter sent on May 28.

“Various posts are vacant for many years and the provincial government had itself allowed the institutions to make appointments,” said Akhtar.

He censured the Sindh government over permitting recruitments in other divisions of the province despite the special allocation of funds in budget for the vacant posts.

The mayor said that the Sindh government has exhibited its antagonism against the economic hub of Pakistan through the reimposition of ban.

Comments

comments