Sindh imposes ban on swimming, bathing in sea on Eid

KARACHI: As part of precautionary measure against Covid-19, the Sindh government on Thursday imposed a ban on swimming and bathing in sea and canals on the eve of Eidul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to contain the spread of the virus.

Considering the request of commissioners Karachi and Hyderabad, the home department has decided to impose a ban on bathing and swimming on the eve of the upcoming Eid.

Rush at the beaches could cause further spread of the novel coronavirus in the province, read the notification.

Earlier on May 20, the district administration had announced that all the tourist spots and hotels in Murree will remain closed during the Eidul-Fitr holidays.

Talking to journalists, Rawalpindi’s deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq had said that the decision had been taken in the best interest of people so they could be saved from the virus. He had urged the people to avoid visiting Murree during the Eid holidays.

He had maintained that rush at the tourist spots could cause further spread of the novel coronavirus. Only area residents will be allowed to enter in Murree after showing their CNIC, the DC had added.

