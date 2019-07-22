Sindh govt bans illegal cattle markets in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday imposed a ban on illegal makeshift cattle markets in Karachi and issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for setting up the markets in the metropolis city, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, town municipal committees or administration were authorized to grant permission for setting up makeshift markets for sale/purchase of sacrificial animals in their respective towns.

Setting up cattle markets at grounds, public places and on roads were prohibited, the notification said and added that the markets could be established at private lands after taking permission from the property-owners.

Availability of potable water, adequate security, veterinary doctor, proper lightning and cleanliness were the mandatory conditions for setting up cattle markets in the metropolis city, said the notification.

